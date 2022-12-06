For many northern Ontarians, the chilled aisles of grocery stores have become increasingly unfriendly places as food prices only continue to climb. And experts are warning of even more sticker shock to come in 2023.

The typical family's food bill is expected to grow by more than $1,000 in the coming year. That's one of the main takeaways of the 2023 Food Price Report, an annual publication by Canadian researchers that looks at factors across the supply chain to attempt to predict what the cost of putting food on the table will be.

The situation has led some people in the northern reaches of Ontario to take matters into their own hands.

Misty Smith is a mother of three in Sudbury. She says the issue of food insecurity has become an ever growing weight on her mind since the pandemic first took hold and recently, it motivated her to begin growing her own food.

That includes raising chickens at the back of her property for eggs and meat.

Misty Smith's original chickens included Ghost, Goldie Hen, Henrietta, Hennifer and Big Red. (Submitted by Misty Smith)

"It's depressing when you work five out of seven days and you get your paycheque and you go, 'OK, who am I not paying this week just so we can make sure we have enough food for everybody until the next paycheque?"

Originally, Smith said she started with a group of 10 chickens, which has since grown to 16.

"Only five of them ended up being female so I had five egg-layers and I culled the other five and we ate them," she said.

Rearing the chickens with her family has been a good experience, Smith said, for her children including her six-year-old daughter, "To have that awareness, you know, of where their food comes from, how to provide it for themselves, that kind of stuff."

Roxanne Poirier pictured with her daughter Clara and son Carson. (Submitted by Roxanne Poirier)

Roxanne Poirier lives in the Garson neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury and is a mother of two. She said her family began to feel the crunch of rising food prices when she was on maternity leave.

With the cost of formula and diapers already hiking her grocery bill Poirier said she couldn't stomach the inflated cost of things like lettuce.

"Our budget was really strained and at the time it was kind of the early spring and I was just frustrated because I couldn't buy the good food that I'm accustomed to. I'm accustomed to fresh food because I was raised on a farm," she said.

Roxanne Poirier says she's been growing lettuce and micro greens like sprouts inside her home. (Submitted by Roxanne Poirier)

Poirier said she soon became inspired by YouTube videos of people who were sharing their experiences of growing their own produce.

"I started with lettuce because I consume the most of that — and green onions," she said.

Since summer's end, Poirier said she's continued to grow some micro greens like sprouts and beans inside her home during the colder months. So far, she said she's saved more than $1,000 in lettuce alone.

She agrees with Smith, in that the experience has not only helped her family curb the price of food but has allowed for her five-year-old son to take part in the growing process.

"My son hate[d] carrots, until he had a carrot ... from the ground in my backyard and he washed it with a hose and ate it like that," she said.