Prominent Indigenous voices in northern Ontario react to first-ever Indigenous governor general

Indigenous peoples across northern Ontario are reacting to Canada's new governor general-designate.

Mary Simon is an Inuk leader and former ambassador for Denmark, and is the country's first Indigenous person to be appointed to the role.

The decision comes as Canada reckons with its devastating residential school legacy. Simon, herself, attended the federal Fort Chimo day school in the Nunavik region.

When he first heard the news on Tuesday, Mushkegowuk Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon said he was met with welcome surprise.

"You know I've seen a lot of exciting things in my lifetime, and for me to see a governor general to represent Indigenous person[s], Inuit persons and to hear her address the audience in her first language is quite powerful to see," Solomon said.

"This has been discussed for many, many years, you know, when is an Indigenous person going to get the opportunity to be in a position like the general government ... is that ever going to take place? I think this is a historic day for the country."

Solomon said he hopes Simon will be able to bring both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together across the country, to be able to confront Canada's past and move forward together.

Jonathan Solomon, is the Grand Chief of Mushkegowuk Council. (Jean-Loup Dodard/ Radio Canada)

Given Canada's violent past with Indigenous peoples, some Indigenous folks have expressed uncertainty over wether an Indigenous leader should be a symbol of the crown and the country's colonialist roots.

But Dominic Beaudry is of the mind that it's an opportunity to produce positive change. Beaudry is an Anishnawbe Cultural Language Facilitator with Sudbury Catholic District School Board, and an active member in the community.

"How are we going to affect change? If you want to have change than maybe perhaps we need an Indigenous person there to help affect change, to provide that voice. We need that authentic Indigenous voice to let folks know in government what we would like to happen," Beaudry said.

"I think this appointment is an important step toward reconciliation. Part of that is inclusion in those higher levels of government."

"I think Indigenous people have a lot to offer this country."