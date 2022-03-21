When Crystal Groves' daughter got a pediatric wheelchair last summer, Groves was looking forward to having an easier time getting around.

Her daughter, who is three years old, has genetic overgrowth and is too large for a standard stroller. She also has low muscle tone and hyper-mobile joints, meaning she benefits from a mobility device, Groves explained.

But her family's experience with the chair began on a sour note. Groves said the very day her family got the wheelchair last year, she got into an argument with a bus driver, who didn't believe it was a wheelchair. While she was taken aback by that first interaction, she said she's no longer surprised when she encounters issues while taking GOVA transit.

"I encounter this a lot. Like almost every single bus ride I take, I encounter a bus driver just trying to argue with me about it," Groves said.

Groves is calling for more disability training for bus drivers, so they can better identify and accommodate mobility devices.

'Still a wheelchair'

Groves said she understands why her daughter's wheelchair could be mistaken for a stroller at first glance, since it does look similar. But she's frustrated that she regularly is not believed when she explains what it is.

"I got a few bus drivers that were actually interested in learning about her wheelchair which was really nice, but that doesn't happen often," Groves said.

When Crystal Groves takes her daughter on the bus, she straps in her wheelchair. (Submitted by Crystal Groves)

"They are still a wheelchair, and like they're crash tested and [have a] five point harness. They are made to be used in vehicles without having to fold them. They are still a wheelchair,"Groves said.

Groves says the wheelchair can tip or move around when the bus is moving if it isn't strapped in.

"It's not the safest to have it just sitting like a stroller," she said.

Wants more training for drivers

Groves filed complaints with GOVA both after the first incident last summer, and again after a recent incident. She said she would like to see additional training for all bus drivers, so the problems don't persist.

"I'm sure I'm sure I'm not the only parent that has to fight with bus drivers about their child's mobility aid."

Crystal Groves is a mother of three. Her youngest daughter, Lennon, uses a pediatric wheelchair. (Submitted by Crystal Groves)

Brendan Adair, the city's director of transit services, said complaints related to customer service and accessibility are "something that we take extremely seriously."

All bus drivers are required to complete accessibility training, and Adair said it's not "once and done training," but rather there are ongoing conversations as issues arise. Adair said following Groves' complaints, all bus drivers have now been reminded about pediatric wheelchairs, and the fact that accessibility needs are not always visible.

"I'm confident that this is not going to be an ongoing issue and we'll be able to meet the needs of this specific resident and all residents related to accessibility on our buses," Adair said.