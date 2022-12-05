When Jessie and Justin Gilroy welcomed their baby boy Rhett three months ago, they never imagined they'd be back in the hospital two months later, watching him struggle to breathe.

The Gilroys said they experienced their worst nightmare last month, when Rhett spent a week hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

RSV is one of the illnesses that's contributing to a strain on children's hospitals in Ontario. The so-called triple threat of RSV, COVID and influenza is making many people sick, with children hit particularly hard.

Prior to Rhett's illness, Justin said he had never heard of RSV. As an early childhood educator, Jessie knew about the virus, but had never experienced it "to that extreme."

"It's just one of those things that you truly never think will happen to you," she said.

The Gilroys are sharing their story to urge other parents to be cautious.

'Every parent's nightmare'

Jessie said Rhett's illness started with a slight cough. Over the course of about a day and a half he became increasingly irritable, and eventually started throwing up after each time he ate.

"He'd be like screaming in pain and we couldn't figure out why," Jessie said.

After a sleepless night for Rhett and Jessie while Justin worked a night shift, they decided to take Rhett to the emergency room. At the hospital he received an x-ray, and Jessie said doctors found a spot on his lungs.

We wouldn't want anybody else to ever, ever have to go through it. — Jessie Gilroy

While they waited for results from blood tests, they treated him for pneumonia, and monitored him on the pediatrics floor.

At just two months old, Rhett Gilroy spent a week in hospital with RSV, including five days in intensive care. (Submitted by Jessie Gilroy)

"It's every parent's nightmare," Justin said.

"He can't tell you what's going on and you don't know what's going on and he keeps getting worse and his breathing keeps getting worse and then they had to hook him up to the oxygen, and then that makes us panic."

When Rhett's breathing worsened, he was transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit.

"It's like your worst fear that you could think of is happening, like your baby's literally not able to breathe on his own," Jessie said.

Urging others to be cautious

After a week in the hospital, including five days in intensive care, the Gilroys were able to bring their baby home. They said he's now back to his usual happy self.

While their story had a happy outcome, the couple wants to warn others to be cautious, particularly as the holiday season approaches.

Justin and Jessie Gilroy have a five-year-old daughter Rory, as well as their baby boy, Rhett, who is three months old. (Submitted by Jessie Gilroy)

"Every time someone sees a baby they always touch their hands or they touch their face and they don't realize like what they have on their hands and how harmful it could be to a little two month old," Justin said.

Jessie said a month after Rhett's illness, they still don't know how he caught the virus, as neither they nor their five-year-old daughter got sick.

"We wouldn't want anybody else to ever, ever have to go through it," Jessie said.