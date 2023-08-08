The developer behind one of Sudbury's most talked about housing projects is changing course.

Panoramic Properties announced Tuesday that it intends to demolish the 73-year-old former general hospital, also known as St. Joseph's hospital, and replace it with three new apartment towers.

The Niagara Falls-based company had planned to convert the old Paris Street hospital into 125 condos and construct a new building with another 85 units next to it.

But since getting the go-ahead from Sudbury city council in 2012, little work has been done.

The old brick building got a colourful paint job in 2019, becoming Canada's largest mural, but it has continued to be seen as an eyesore by many Sudburians.

Panoramic is now proposing three towers, ranging between 40m and 68m in height, compared with the hospital building, which stands at 32m.

In 2019, the old hospital was converted into Canada's largest mural, although the property has continued to be called an eyesore by many Sudburians. (Matthew Pierce/CBC)

A 20-storey condominium building will house 222 units and a restaurant open to the public, a 16-storey urban loft tower would feature 199 rental apartments and there would be another 109 units in a 12-storey retirement residence.

"Panoramic is excited to present plans for the future vision of this critical site in the City of Greater Sudbury. It is our hope that Sudburians are excited by the new chapter in growth and development that this project represents," Panoramic president Angelo Butera said in a statement.

The changes to Panoramic's plans for the former general hospital, also known as St. Joseph's hospital, will first need the approval of Sudbury city council. (Panoramic Properties)

"It is Panoramic's mission to create safe, comfortable and well-maintained living environments that residents and communities will be proud to call home. Our desire is to work in parallel with the City of Greater Sudbury to realise the true untapped potential of this Site, its significance to the City, and Northern Ontario more broadly."

Butera said he and his team look forward to working with Sudbury city council and staff once his company officially files for the required official plan and zoning amendments in the coming months.

Those changes will need to pass a vote of city council before the developer can move ahead.