Gilles Gervais' friends and colleagues remember him as a generous person who created a safe and welcoming space for Greater Sudbury's queer community.

In 1997 Gervais and his partner Jean Paul Pelletier co-founded one of Greater Sudbury's first gay bars. They called it Zig's, which also happened to be Gervais' nickname.

On Oct. 17, he died at the age of 59 after more than a year-long battle with cancer.

"It's very emotional for us all to deal with this but I guess if there's any silver lining, the legacy that Gilles is leaving behind is overwhelming," said his friend and colleague Steven Kuula.

After running Zig's for years, Gervais switched to real estate and joined Kuula's team with Re/Max Crown Realty.

"We lost him at such a young age and … the community you know as a whole and his real estate family, we're all grieving this loss," Kuula said.

Whether people were straight, gay, lesbian, trans, they knew they could go to Zig's. — Derek Moxam, Zig's patron

He described Gervais as someone who lit up every room he entered.

"At any event, people would gravitate towards him. He had this personality that people were just drawn to," Kuula said.

Others remembered Gervais for the positive impact he had on Sudbury's queer community.

"Whether people were straight, gay, lesbian, trans, they knew they could go to Zig's and have an environment where they could feel comfortable enough to express themselves," said Derek Moxam, one of Zig's early patrons.

"And we're going back to the 90s, the height of the AIDS epidemic. You know, the gay community didn't always see eye-to-eye with police services."

Zig's was one of Greater Sudbury's first gay bars when it opened its doors in 1997. Members of the city's queer community say it was a safe and welcoming space. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Jennifer Grooms, who also went to Zig's in those early days, said Gervais provided a safe space for the city's queer community.

Grooms said Gervais also made an effort to build bridges with straight people.

"These straight individuals came in and mingled for the night and came back often," she said.

"We all made friends, new friends, and and it really brought some awareness to the queer community."

Grooms said she felt like she was a part of Gervais and Pelletier's family – the couple married in 2005 – whenever she went to Zig's.

"I remember him creating that space where we felt safe and where we felt we belonged," said Zig's patron Joe Stacknick. "That's what I'll remember him for the most."

Stacknick said Gervais did every job at the bar and always had a big smile when he was at work.

A celebration of his life will be held at Cambrian College's Student Life Centre on Nov. 5.