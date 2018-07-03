Sudbury park becomes dumping ground for bags and bags of household waste

Bags and bags of household garbage have been found along the ditches at Langdon Park in the Valley East area, in Sudbury.

The garbage, dumped at the park, was found by Valley Baden-Powell Scouts during a semi-annual cleanup the group hosts.

Scout leaders with the organization said while the problem isn't new, it has worsened, significantly.

Gary Desormeaux has been helping to lead the cleanups for the last three years. He said the group suspects people are accumulating more garbage than the city's two-bag pickup policy permits, and aren't making the effort to get to the dump.

But, he said, it's not an excuse.

"I make the effort," he said.

"I take my garbage to the dump. My recycling, if there's too much I go to the dump, cause it's a 10-minute drive from my house. I'm not going to throw it in the bush beside my house because, you know, my kids play there, my dogs play there, there's animals there. They don't need to be around the garbage," he said.

Sudbury residents had opinions to share on social media about what might be behind the dumping situation at Langdon Park. (Facebook/Valley East)

Scott Seguin, who is running for councillor in Ward 6, also serves as a scout leader with the group. In a Facebook post, he said the group typically collects a total of three garbage bags during the cleanup. But this year, the group gathered about 10 bags within one hour at Langdon Park.

The cleanup route typically begins at the park and covers about one kilometre along Martin Road. But this time, Seguin said, there was so much garbage collected at the first section of the route that the group had to return later to finish the exercise.

"We barely made it past the bridge as you leave Langdon Park," Seguin said in the post. "Garbage bags were being pulled out of the ditch and brought to the roadside with household garbage in them."

The post sparked some discussion in the comments, with some residents saying the city's two-bag policy is too restrictive, especially for those with large families and small children.

Some residents say the city's two-bag policy is not an excuse for bad behaviour. (Facebook/Valley East)

Desormeaux said he'd like to see more garbage cans around the park to deter people from leaving their waste behind. But he said it's up to people to be responsible and dispose of their trash properly.

"It's really disgusting. And there's a garbage can not far from there. Like you can see it from the trail that there's a garbage can right there but people still throw it in the ditch," he said.