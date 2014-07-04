A one-bag garbage limit is coming to the City of Greater Sudbury.

On October 1, the city will be implementing the one-bag limit for residential roadside collection. In 2016, the city had reduced garbage collection to two bags per house.

The one-bag limit refers to approved garbage bags, garbage cans and garbage bundles.

However, there will be no limits on recycling or green carts — the city's composting program.

To help with the transition of going from two bags to one, the city is sending every household 10 garbage bag tags for the weeks that people might have more than one bag. However, the city has realized that some houses are not getting their tags.

"Residents who have registered to not receive unaddressed mail may not have received it, so we're going to be doing another mail-out to try and address that and get it out to those residents," Renee Brownlee, the manager of collection and recycling said.

"So if anybody hasn't received it yet be patient."

Every household in the city should be receiving garbage bag tags, regardless if they need them or not.

People living in apartment buildings or condos with private garbage collection will not be affected by the new limit, but all households will receive tags, regardless if they have municipal collection or not, she said.

Brownlee said more tags will be sent out shortly, to ensure that every household in the city gets their tags before October 1. She said all houses should receive tags and the new garbage limit information sheet by September 23. If people have not received their tags by then, they should call the city.