Youth climate activists celebrate four years since Greta Thunberg's first protest

It's been about four years since Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg skipped school and unwittingly sparked a youth climate movement.

Since 2018, youth across the globe have participated in Fridays for Future demonstrations to stand up to climate inaction.

Sudbury's Sophia Mathur, who is now 15, was one of the first students in Canada to take part in the Friday protests inspired by Thunberg. Now, the teen, along with the Fridays for Future Sudbury chapter, is marking the movement's four-year anniversary.

"Four years of continuously pushing for this and holding multiple events may seem depressing but it's also a good time to look back and look at all the successes we've made whether that's in Sudbury, or in Canada, or just in general with how many people Fridays for Future has empowered," Mathur said.

The anniversary comes as Mathur and several other Ontario youth prepare for court. The group is suing the province over what it said is climate inaction, arguing that Premier Ford has violated their charter rights by softening emissions reduction targets. Their case against the Ontario government goes to trial on September 12th.

Mathur said she's both nervous and anxious for the proceedings to begin.

"We've been working behind the scenes a bit and with the lawyers writing affidavits, stuff like this, for so long," she said.

"Even if we aren't successful with the case, I do know there are a lot of people watching and that may reconsider who they vote for in the next Ontario election."

Sudbury's Sophia Mathur stands with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Peter Beckett was one of the early workers on the regreening program in Greater Sudbury, which first began in 1978. That initiative just celebrated its 10 millionth tree planting.

Beckett has a message for the youth fighting for climate action.

"I'd like to congratulate them for taking on this action," Beckett said.

"I say, keep going. Based on the regreening program, it always takes a time. But things will happen, so keep going at it. Look forward to any of the advances that you make and celebrate them," he said.

Activists will gather at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning for celebrations. More information can be found at the group's Facebook page.