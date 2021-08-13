The French Catholic school board serving Sudbury, Ont., and surrounding areas is busy enrolling people up for classes this winter. But rather than elementary and high school students, it will be their parents signing up to learn French.

For the second year, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is offering beginner French classes for English-speaking parents, in partnership with Collège Boréal.

Over the course of eight or 15 weeks, the parents will learn basics and practice their conversational French.

According to the board's director of communications, it's in response to demand among parents, and changing demographics among families enrolled with the board.

"Traditionally maybe 40 years back or 50 years ago, most parents who sent their kids to French schools were both French-speaking parents, people spoke French at home," said Paul de la Riva.

"Now with more and more inter-language marriages or unions, we have probably at least 65 per cent of our families … [that] speak French and English in the household. Only one parent speaks French."

Responding to demand

De la Riva said the board has been offering courses to parents for a number of years, focused on kindergarten curriculum, but the conversational French classes were a new addition last year, in response to "demand from parents who want to have a little more."

"More in terms of general French to support them to help their kids as they progress through school."

We want the parent to be comfortable at school, dropping in, speaking to the teacher. — Paul de la Riva

De la Riva said when the course were offered last year, there was a huge response. Both 15-person classes quickly filled up, with a further 60 people on a wait list.

He said he's heard that some of the parents who took the free beginner class plan to continue with more lessons. He hopes the lessons help anglophone parents build confidence in their French, and help them to engage with their children's school work, and the school community.

"We want the parent to be comfortable at school, dropping in, speaking to the teacher. … They'll be more comfortable receiving the homework, the assignments, reading the note from the teacher."