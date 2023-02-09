New program offers free training for northern Ontarians wanting to enter local film industry

If you want to work in the northern Ontario film industry, you can now be trained for free.

More than 150 people across the region are going through intensive training this week to get all the skills they need to work on a film crew. It's being offered by Cultural Industries Ontario North (CION) in Sudbury and North Bay.

CION announced the program at Northern Ontario Film Studios (NOFS) in Sudbury on Thursday where some of the sessions have been taking place.

The sessions are held over the course of a week. Participants learn about different aspects of being on a film crew.

David Ottier, a senior sound mixer in the region and an instructor with the program, says the sessions are a great step to attract more people to the local film and television industry.

David Ottier is a senior sound mixer in northern Ontario and an instructor with the program being hosted out of Northern Ontario Film Studios. (Sam Juric/CBC)

"People who live in northern Ontario really need to understand how lucky they are to get this kind of exposure because in the south, it doesn't happen. You need to ... go to school for it and then you're behind in debt for I don't know how many thousands of dollars," Ottier said.

Ottier said the week-long training is an important opportunity for people looking to enter the industry, and he hopes this kind of programming will grow.

He said that locally, the industry is suffering some gaps in labour.

"We have the gear, we have the studio, we need the people. We need the qualified people. And that's hard, that's tricky.

"It takes years to train people at the level of which productions are showing up in northern Ontario. You have to be at a certain skill level and we have suffered through losing a lot of northern Ontario people to the south," Ottier said.

David Anselmo, CEO of Northern Ontario Film Studios, declined to comment on how his business may be affected by the new multimillion-dollar Freshwater Production Studio being proposed for Sudbury. (Sam Juric/CBC )

David Anselmo, chief executive officer of NOFS, said the company has been trying to improve the region's infrastructure for the film industry for the last 10 years.

"We want to break all barriers from having somebody come and learn and train and be part of this industry. So making it free is a way that we give back to the northern Ontario film industry."

He also echoed Ottier's sentiments around the issue of having enough skilled people in the local industry.

"The resources of labour in any industry in Canada right now is very, very much stretched out and we see that in the film industry. Yes, we are a smaller market, but we [will] also face those hardships too in the future, so we need to start thinking about that now and this training is really what that's about," Anselmo said.

The Northern Ontario Film Studios has been playing host to trainees interested in working on film crews. (Sam Juric/CBC )

Anselmo has been operating his film studio out of the old Barrydowne Arena since 2012. With its initial launch, the studio promised to make film production a year-round business in the region.

Anselmo declined to comment on how his business may be affected by the new multimillion-dollar Freshwater Production Studio being proposed for Sudbury and others being developed elsewhere in the north.