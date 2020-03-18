Greater Sudbury Utilities (GSU) says fraudsters are at work again trying to dupe individuals and businesses.

It says it received at least a dozen reports from customers about the scam.

Last week, businesses also began reporting the calls.

In the calls, the scammer threatens the customer with disconnection if money isn't paid– sometimes using a prepaid VISA or similar card.

GSU said the targets are told to either call a toll-free number to give payment information, and in some cases have been told to bring cash and meet in a local area.

Wendy Watson, GSU's director of communications, said the utility would contact customers in writing if an account was overdue.

"We urge all customers to be alert for fraudulent phone calls," she said, "Do not give your information out over the phone. Call the local number on your bill if you want to speak with someone about your account."

"Do NOT call a phone number, toll-free or otherwise, that someone gives you. Do not go and meet with anyone. If your account is overdue, we will communicate with you in writing, and you will have received notices that your account is overdue," Watson said.

While the office is closed due to COVID-19, other legitimate payment options are available including by mail, the dropbox on Regent Street and internet or telephone banking.