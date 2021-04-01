As Sudbury continues through its third lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the local food bank says demand for help is up.

Dan Xilon says more people are contacting the food bank looking for assistance — but more people in the community are donating.

"Basically, we have not had to reduce services through this entire COVID thing in Sudbury at all," he said.

"We've had to change the way we deliver services [to] by-appointment or we bring the product out to your vehicle."

Xilon says the food bank recently received a donation of 2,000 face masks, which he says will be distributed to clients who need them.

"We don't just give out food, we give out soap, toothbrushes, shavers, you know, whatever, even the dreaded toilet tissue too and kleenex and stuff like that," he said.

"So basically, anything anybody needs, if we have it available at the time they come in, we distribute it to them."

