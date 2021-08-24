Sudbury community group asks for Flour Mill silo makeover

Members of the Flour Mill neighbourhood in Greater Sudbury want to give the area's iconic yellow silos a makeover so they can properly celebrate the landmark's 111th anniversary next year.

"We celebrated in 2011 the 100th anniversary of the silos," said Claude Charbonneau, chair of the Flour Mill Community Action Network (CAN).

The landmark's 111th anniversary will be marked next year but first the Notre Dame Avenue structures need some repairs. The large silos need to be parged because flakes of cement are coming off the top.

Claude Charbonneau is chair of the Flour Mill Community Action Network (CAN). (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Charbonneau said years of neglect have left the silos in worse shape than some other well-known landmarks in the city, such as the Big Nickel.

"If you look at those other landmarks around the city, if we had the same money invested in them, what exactly would they look like? With the silos, nothing has evolved," he said.

"We need the silos to be in better shape so that we can have a celebration around it."

The Flour Mill silos on Notre Dame Avenue need to be parged, as flakes of cement are coming off. The Community Action Network wants to see the work done in time for the 111th anniversary in 2022. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

In addition to repairs, which Charbonneau guesses could cost at least $50,000, there are plans to add lighting to mark the anniversary.

The Flour Mill CAN and the Flour Mill Business Improvement Association (BIA) are working with Science North on the lighting, as they would like to project images on the sides of the silos.

During a recent meeting, Sudbury city council asked city staff to draw up a business case to be included in the 2022 budget which would address the site cleanup work and lighting for the structures.

Sudbury's Ward 12 Joscelyne Landry-Altmann said the city explored a complete retrofit of the silos in 2011, when they celebrated the 100th anniversary. But the $1.5-million cost proved to be prohibitive. The city was not able to obtain a grant for the retrofits at that time.

Landry-Atlmann said she hopes the request for a lighting display will be more feasible.

"Speaking on behalf of the community, this is a very heartfelt project," she said. "This is a community project. It's a community pride project which is very important to the community. So we're hoping for the support of council when the budget comes around."

History of Flour Mill silos

The six silos were built in 1911 by the Ontario and Manitoba Flour Mill Company, and stood next to a seven-storey brick flour mill building.

The mill was demolished in 1920 due to the company's demise in 1917. It faced strong competition from milling companies in Thunder Bay at the time.There was a push to demolish the silos in the 1950s, but the project proved to be too expensive.

In the 1970s the community pushed to preserve the silos as heritage landmarks, and the city later purchased the large concrete cylinders.