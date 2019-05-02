This Sudbury flag is a get well card for Alex Trebek
Beloved game-show host currently battling pancreatic cancer
People in Sudbury, Ont. are able to send a personal message to game show Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.
Trebek, who was born and raised in Sudbury, is currently fighting advanced pancreatic cancer. He publicly announced his diagnosis in March.
This week, he provided an update on an interview on Good Morning America. During that interview, he stated although his oncologist says he's doing well, he still is dealing with deep sadness during this time.
The MP for Sudbury, Paul Lefebvre, has set up a City of Greater Sudbury flag for people to sign. He says it's important for people in Trebek's hometown to send support.
"On behalf of all Sudburians, I want to tell Alex how proud we are to have him as one of our own," Lefebvre said.
"I hope we can come together as a community and tell him: We are with you in this fight and we are proud of everything you have accomplished."
Lefebvre says he will present the signed flag to Trebek when he is honoured at an event in Ottawa later this month.
