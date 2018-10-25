He's happy, he's fun and he's all about hard work — and hard rock.

The Sudbury Five have unveiled their new team mascot, Rock Monster.

Rock Monster is described as a "happy character whose personality represents the virtues of the team and the region."

The face of the city's new basketball team was developed over 9 months, with input from 500 local elementary school students.

"We are excited about the addition of the character to our team and can't thank Ms. McCauley, her staff and students at R.L. Beattie enough for working with us last spring," Andrew Dale, vice president of marketing and development for the team, said in a media release.

"With their assistance and the hard work by the entire Five front office team to bring the character to life, we can't wait to see the Rock Monster at the Sudbury Arena, on the court and in the community."

Rock Monster was revealed in a video featuring recently-announced player Grandy Glaze, who toured the Laurentian Conservation trails with the mascot.

The team says Rock Monster will be making public appearances over the next few weeks.

The Five will make their home court debut on November 22. An open tryout is being held on October 28 ahead of main camp, which begins on November 4.