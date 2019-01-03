One of the first players named to the Sudbury Five basketball team is heading to Chile to finish the season.

Grandy Glaze has signed with C.D. Los Leones Quilpué in the Liga Nacional de Básquetbol de Chile.

The team says the 6'6" forward was "an immediate fan favourite" in Sudbury after being acquired from the Windsor Express.

"From day one, Grandy has been an incredible professional and an invaluable asset to our inaugural season," Bob Johnson, vice-president of basketball operations said.

"His direction to the growth of the game and his engagement with fans here in the Greater Sudbury community will be dearly missed as he takes the next step in his professional career."

Glaze has played all 16 games in the season so far and departs as the league leader in rebounds per game with 11.6.

The Sudbury Five will be back on the court on Friday as they open the new year against the London Lightning.