Sudbury's new pro basketball team has added a little local flavour to its lineup.

The Sudbury Five introduced the Nickel City's own Georges Serresse as the team's newest player this afternoon.

The 28-year-old former Laurentian University Voyageur spent the past four years playing professional basketball in France.

Serresse says he isn't feeling any added pressure as the Five's first homegrown player.

"I've just been in contact with a lot of my old friends," Serresse said. "They hear about the team, wondering if I'm going to be a part of it. Now that it's official, I can finally say, 'Yes, I will.' Yeah, it's definitely really exciting."

Sudbury's Kyle Beers was introduced as the Sudbury Five's assistant coach. (Benjamin Aube/CBC)

The Five also announced a partnership with the YMCA, and the Northern Lights Basketball Academy.

Sudbury's Kyle Beers was also introduced as the team's assistant coach.

Beers is the founder of the Northern Lights Basketball Academy, which focuses on youth basketball development.

He says the partnerships will open even more access to youth programs that promote healthy and active living.

"The underlying theme of this isn't just to develop basketball, but athleticism in general," Beers said. "And being an athlete is multi-faceted, right? You've got to take care of your body, your mind and diet."

The Five will play their first-ever National Basketball League of Canada game on November 17 on the road against the Windsor Express.

The team's first home game will take place on November 22 against the London Lightning, who have won the league championship two years in a row.