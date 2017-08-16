Peek inside Sudbury's first Indian grocery store
Bombay Spices is located on Westmount Avenue in New Sudbury
My parents are immigrants from India, and as I get older, I find myself trying to cook the food I grew up with in my own kitchen.
While the big grocery store chains are doing a better job at carrying a diverse selection, there's still a lot of things missing. That's why I was really excited to learn of a new business that opened in Greater Sudbury just last month.
Bombay Spices is city's first dedicated Indian grocery store. In addition to spices and fresh vegetables, they also carry hot snacks, frozen foods, cosmetics — and even small appliances.
The store is owned by four families, including Leena and Jimmy Rathod. When they moved to Sudbury from Saskatchewan in 2018, they quickly ran into a problem when it came to buying groceries.
Tap on the player to hear more.
