Sudbury police say a fire at a home in Val Caron Tuesday night is considered suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on Romeo Street around 8:15 after a neighbour saw smoke coming from a window.

No one was home at the time.

Police say at this time, the fire is considered suspicious and investigators are canvassing the area for more details.

Anyone with video surveillance footage or any other information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Minor injuries in different fire

Later on Tuesday night, one person was injured after a fire started at a home in Sudbury when a pot was left unattended on a stove.

Crews with Greater Sudbury Fire were called around 10 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Jeanne D'arc Avenue.

The man was rescued by fire crews. He sustained minor injuries and was checked over by EMS on scene.

Fire services says there was minor damage to the house.