One person was injured after a fire started at a home in Sudbury when a pot was left unattended on a stove.

Crews with Greater Sudbury Fire were called around 10 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Jeanne D'arc Avenue.

The man was rescued by fire crews. He sustained minor injuries and was checked over by EMS on scene.

Fire services says there was minor damage to the house.

2nd fire prompts OFM investigation

Meanwhile, another fire in the city has left two people displaced.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services was called around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire on Romeo Street in Val Caron.

Platoon Chief Mike Valiquette told CBC News no one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.

However, the fire caused $200,000 damage.

Valiquette says investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, but it is not considered suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to help with the investigation.