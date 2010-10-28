Sudbury police say two people are dead following a fire at a residential building on Bruce Avenue early Sunday morning.

A 37-year-old man was able to escape by jumping from a second storey window. Both he and a 33-year-old woman remain in hospital in critical condition.

However, a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say none of the other residents in the building at the time of the fire sustained any injuries, however a number of residents were displaced due to the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those residents with accommodations until they are able to return home.

Police have not released the cause of the fire and an investigation is underway.