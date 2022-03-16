Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a fire at The Barber Shop located on Regent Street on Wednesday morning.

Jesse Oshell, Greater Sudbury's deputy fire chief, said fire crews responded to the blaze at around 6:20 a.m. ET and deemed it suspicious.

The investigation has been turned over to the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and Greater Sudbury Police Service, he said.

On Feb. 22, emergency services responded to another fire at a The Barber Shop location on Lasalle Boulevard that was also deemed suspicious. Greater Sudbury police confirmed both businesses are owned by the same person.

Police closed Regent Street on Wednesday morning, between Caswell Drive and Paris Street, to respond to the fire. The street was later reopened.

Firefighters were helping remove animals from a neighbouring pet store.

Oshell said no one was injured.

Eddie's Restaurant, which is near the fire, posted on Instagram thanking first responders and said their building was still standing because of their "quick actions."