Fire crews in Sudbury have been responding to more calls about what the city's deputy chief calls "careless" fires over the last three months.

Jesse Oshell says there has been a spike in calls for fires related to cooking, smoking and outdoor burning.

"We're seeing a lot more of them than we normally would," Oshell said, and it appears to be related to people spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've been working really hard to try and get a lot of prevention messages out to the public who are now at home, or have been mostly at home isolating, working from home, where normally they wouldn't be," Oshell said.

Oshell said the staffing level for Greater Sudbury Fire Services has remained at normal levels throughout the pandemic, although firefighters have been following new protocols, including extra cleaning of equipment, and daily temperature checks.

Oshell said the fire department is currently focusing on messaging around fire prevention and safety.