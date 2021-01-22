Sudbury Finnish bakery celebrating 60 years in business
Leinala's Bakery known for jelly pigs, pulla and other Finnish treats
One of Sudbury's most beloved family bakeries is celebrating 60 years in business next month.
Leinala's Bakery is known for its jelly pigs, pulla, meat pies and other Finnish treats. It was one of the first places I'd visited in Sudbury after receiving a tip from listener Stefan Skogberg.
To learn more about the business, I reached head baker and manager Aaron Laakso.
Leinala's Bakery is located at 272 Caswell Dr. in Sudbury.
