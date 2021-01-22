Sudbury Finnish bakery celebrating 60 years in business

One of Sudbury's most beloved family bakeries is celebrating 60 years in business next month.

Leinala's Bakery is known for its jelly pigs, pulla, meat pies and other Finnish treats. It was one of the first places I'd visited in Sudbury after receiving a tip from listener Stefan Skogberg.

Head baker Aaron Laakso. (Supplied by Aaron Laakso)

To learn more about the business, I reached head baker and manager Aaron Laakso.

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North 7:45 Northern Nosh: Leinala's Bakery Jonathan Pinto spoke with Aaron Laakso, head baker at Leinala's, a Finnish bakery in Sudbury that is celebrating 60 years in business. 7:45

Leinala's Bakery is located at 272 Caswell Dr. in Sudbury.

Co-founder Elli Leinala in 1970. (Supplied by Aaron Laakso)

The bakery's previous location on Antwerp Avenue. (Supplied by Aaron Laakso)

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.