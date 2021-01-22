Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·New

Sudbury Finnish bakery celebrating 60 years in business

Up North host Jonathan Pinto chats with head baker Aaron Laakso.

Leinala's Bakery known for jelly pigs, pulla and other Finnish treats

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Co-founder Arvi Leinala (left) with daughter Marjaana Laakso, who currently owns the bakery with her husband Mark. (Supplied by Aaron Laakso)

One of Sudbury's most beloved family bakeries is celebrating 60 years in business next month.

Leinala's Bakery is known for its jelly pigs, pulla, meat pies and other Finnish treats.  It was one of the first places I'd visited in Sudbury after receiving a tip from listener Stefan Skogberg.

Head baker Aaron Laakso. (Supplied by Aaron Laakso)

To learn more about the business, I reached head baker and manager Aaron Laakso.

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North7:45Northern Nosh: Leinala's Bakery
Jonathan Pinto spoke with Aaron Laakso, head baker at Leinala's, a Finnish bakery in Sudbury that is celebrating 60 years in business. 7:45

Leinala's Bakery is located at 272 Caswell Dr. in Sudbury.

Co-founder Elli Leinala in 1970. (Supplied by Aaron Laakso)
The bakery's previous location on Antwerp Avenue. (Supplied by Aaron Laakso)

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

About the Author

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now