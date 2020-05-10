Another long-term care home in Sudbury has declared a COVID-19 outbreak. Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced Sunday that a staff member at Finlandia Village has tested positive for the disease.

The ministry of health requires that an outbreak be declared after a single lab-confirmed case in either a resident or staff member.

The health unit says the staff member is a woman in her 30s, who is now self-isolating at home. She had no recent travel or contact with a known case. She was tested as part of the ongoing targeted testing at long-term care homes.

In a written release, Finlandia Village CEO David Munch said the employee works in administration, and had not had direct contact with residents. He also said all residents in Finlandia Village's nursing home have tested negative for COVID-19.

Finlandia is the sixth long-term care facility in Sudbury and districts to declare a COVID-19 outbreak. There are also outbreaks at Pioneer Manor, St. Gabriel's Villa and Extendicare York in Sudbury, as well as Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Manitoulin Island. There was previously an oubreak at St. Joseph's Villa in Sudbury, which is now considered resolved.

There are also long-term care home outbreaks in the South Centennial Manor in Iroquois Falls, Extendicare Maple View in Sault Ste Marie, Cassellholme in North Bay, the Northview Nursing Home in Englehart and the Temiskaming Lodge in Haileybury.