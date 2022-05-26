Sudbury's Finlandia Village celebrates 40th anniversary

Finlandia Village is celebrating its 40th anniversary and preparing for further expansion to serve more seniors in Sudbury.

On Thursday, dozens of people — including some of the original founders of the Sudbury Finnish Rest Home Society — gathered to mark the occasion.

"I'm proud of the stamina that the Finns have to get something like this built," said Reijo Viitala, president of the Sudbury Finnish Rest Home Society.

Viitala's own involvement with the society goes back to before the organization was officially established in 1982. In the years prior, his parents were involved in recruiting members, and he recalls "chauffeuring" his mother to various communities in the Sudbury area.

"I'm really delighted and overwhelmed with the attendance today, and the fact that 40 years later this has now come to fruition," Viitala said.

Planning more expansions

The first building at Finlandia, which included 90 apartment units, opened its doors in 1985. In the subsequent decades there have been a number of expansions, and Finlandia Village now includes a mix of townhouses, apartments, assisted living and a nursing home, which altogether are home to about 400 seniors.

Liisa Kinos lives with her husband in a townhouse at Finlandia, and she is also involved with the Ladies' Auxilliary. She said her father was around when the first shovel went into the ground, and she's glad Finlandia offers a place for her to feel at home, and connected with her Finnish roots.

"I guess its the gathering of your people," Kinos said.

Liisa Kinos has lived in a townhouse at Finlandia Village with her husband for six years. She's also involved with the Ladies' Auxiliary. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

A word that was repeated throughout Thursday's ceremony was "sisu," which Finlandia Village CEO David Munch described as "a term that means that you have have guts, you have intestinal fortitude."

"A lot of what was done here took perseverance and hard work by the Finns of Sudbury," Munch said.

Munch said further expansion is in store for Finlandia. The nursing home will be adding 30 more long term care beds, and he said new apartments will be added as well.

He said the expansion is much needed to help meet demand, as some of the wait lists at Finlandia are up to a decade long.

"We want to serve the residents of Sudbury, the seniors of Sudbury, the Finnish community, and create jobs for people of the city of Sudbury."