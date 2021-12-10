Lawyer for St. Anne's survivors faces defamation case in court

A lawyer who has represented survivors of St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany was in court Monday in Sudbury, Ont., with her lawyer arguing that a defamation case against her should be thrown out.

Ottawa-based lawyer Fay Brunning is being sued by Timmins, Ont., law firm Wallbridge, Wallbridge, which said comments Brunning made several years ago amounted to an attack on its lawyers' professional reputations.

The case centres on comments made by Brunning in emails in 2014 and 2015. At the time, Brunning was representing clients previously represented by the Wallbridge firm, helping them to re-apply for compensation under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.

In a series of emails, Brunning inquired about files from an OPP investigation, and asked whether Wallbridge had signed an agreement with the federal government and the Catholic church to not disclose those documents.

Lawyers argue merit of case

The Wallbridge case argues that Brunning defamed the firm when she suggested the firm had access to files and failed to use that evidence to help its clients.

In court on Monday, lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who is representing Brunning, argued that the case should be thrown out on several grounds.

He said Brunning's comments were substantially true, and that Wallbridge "never clearly denied" the existence of a nondisclosure agreement.

He also argued that Brunning was acting as counsel on behalf of her clients and their best interest, that the comments were not spread to a wide audience, and that there is no evidence of harm caused to Wallbridge.

Greenspon said the potential loss of reputation — with no indicated harm — "pales in comparison" with the harm caused to claimants who were represented without documentation that would have bolstered their cases.

"To try to put those two harms on the same scale is, in my view, preposterous," Greenspon said.

Lawyer Geoff Adair, representing Wallbridge, argued "when it comes to substantial merit, harm is not a consideration."

Adair said the "bottom line" is that Brunning's comments amount to "very serious allegations," and that it's "hard to imagine" her words were not defamatory.

Survivors attend court to support Brunning

Brunning sat in the courtroom accompanied by several St. Anne's survivors.

Marie Sackanay travelled from Timmins to attend the proceedings.

St. Anne's survivor Marie Sackanay travelled from Timmins to Sudbury to be in court to support her lawyer, Fay Brunning. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"It's very important for me to be here for our lawyer … she's a very honest lady, very good hearted person," Sackaney said.

Fellow St. Anne's survivor Angela Shisheesh said Brunning is "the one that really cares and believes what had happened in that horrible, horrible institution."

Justice Robbie Gordon, who is presiding over the case, said he expects to have a decision within a month.