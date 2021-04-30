Skip to Main Content
Two men charged with 1st degree murder in Sudbury fatal fire

Two more suspects have been charged in a fatal fire in Sudbury earlier this month that killed two men and a woman.
Sudbury police say they have charged two men with first degree murder and arson after a fatal fire that took place April 11 in a Bruce Avenue townhouse. (Yvon Therault/Radio-Canada)

Four people were in a townhouse unit when the fire began on April 11.

A 37-year-old man managed to escape by jumping from a second storey window.

Police say two 34-year-old men are facing several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson.

Two other suspects were earlier charged with being a party to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and several other offences.

