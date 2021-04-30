Two men charged with 1st degree murder in Sudbury fatal fire
Two more suspects have been charged in a fatal fire in Sudbury earlier this month that killed two men and a woman.
Four people were in a townhouse unit when the fire began on April 11.
A 37-year-old man managed to escape by jumping from a second storey window.
Police say two 34-year-old men are facing several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson.
Two other suspects were earlier charged with being a party to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and several other offences.
With files from The Canadian Press