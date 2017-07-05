It looks like Sudbury Farmer's Market will open this summer, but details have yet to be worked out. Market board chair Thomas Merritt said discussions are on-going about creating a safe marketplace with social distancing — and he says they want to include non-food vendors.

But that is proving to be difficult because the government doesn't consider them essential.

"The issue that we're facing is that we have a diversity of vendors," Merritt said.

"Many of them are farmers and food-oriented. And those clearly fall within essential businesses. As it stands right now our hope is that we can have the full diversity of vendors that makes the market community such an amazing place. But we have to work within the letter of the law. Our hope is to have everybody there."

That means having a place for crafters and makers-of-things people use and enjoy every day.

While a farmers' market is fundamentally important from a food chain point of view, Merritt said a market can help everyone in terms of their mental health.

"One of the key parts in good mental health is having that feeling of community. And that's one of the things that really is a strength of the market, and it's a central piece that the board is working around. How do we support the community ... and do it in a healthy way," he said.

"Farmers Market Ontario has been a really huge resource for us, and they're working with us to understand what essential means. We hope to have every single vendor at the market."

Merritt said they're hoping to have a plan to open by June 6 but the situation is fluid.

"That's what we would love to see. There will be a market. What we don't know is what the form of that market is going to be. What we are trying to do is plan for as many different shapes of that market as possible so that as we get closer, we're not caught flat-footed."

Elsewhere in northeastern Ontario, the Farmer's Market in North Bay says it is definitely a go. Mitch Deschatelets says they will open as a food-only market on the long-weekend of May. On Facebook, the Mill Market in Sault Ste Marie says it opened last Saturday, April 25.