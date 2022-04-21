If you've paid a visit to the City of Greater Sudbury's Facebook page recently, you may have noticed that something is missing — the comments section.

That's because the city said it's decided to close comments to visitors of the social media account.

Ed Archer, chief administrative officer with the city, said staff have noticed an increase in rude, inappropriate and hurtful comments left by followers.

"It's affected those respectful users who are interested in understanding information about our programs and services, and it's affected our staff's mental health," he said.

"The frequency of these types of comments has reached a point where it simply can't be ignored and it's not going away. It seems to be getting worse."

That Facebook channel has become toxic, frankly. - Ed Archer, chief administrative officer, City of Greater Sudbury

"That Facebook channel has become toxic, frankly," Archer said.

He said posts shared about COVID-19 messaging have attracted the most negative comments.

"That's spilled over into information about our other municipal programs and services."

Archer said the city didn't want to further expose Facebook followers and especially city staff to the inappropriate, hurtful comments.

"This is simply not something that anybody has to put up with."

As for the city possibly losing social media followers, Archer isn't too worried.

"If the Facebook followers we lose are those who are making the entirely inappropriate and rude comments I'm personally okay with that," he said.

Anyone who wants to comment on the City of Greater Sudbury programs, services or decisions can do so through other channels.

"There are respectful ways for people to engage with us," Archer said.

"Nobody is shutting off the opportunity for dissenting voices. In fact, we've got several channels available for those dissenting voices to make their views heard, but in a respectful way. The Facebook page simply wasn't one of those ways."

Those other channels include 3-1-1, public meetings, speaking with a city councillor, or using the city's engagement platform called Over To You Greater Sudbury.

Comments will still be allowed on the city's other social media accounts like Twitter and Instagram.

Other municipalities have also made similar decisions, including the Town of Wasaga Beach, as well as Fernie and Tofino, both in British Columbia.

'No need for malicious, defamatory comments'

Ward 5 city Coun. Robert Kirwan reposted the city's notice to his group page. He and his wife run the Valley East Facebook page.

"There is no need for malicious, defamatory comments on social media," he said in his post.

Kirwan also suggested the city should consider taking legal action against individuals who leave comments making false accusations or defamatory statements about city employees.

"Until the people who feel they have a right to be abusive and harass others who use social media suffer consequences for their actions, nothing is going to change," he said in his post.

"They are simply going to go to another social media forum and continue their anti-social behaviour."

Kirwan added that differing opinions are welcome on the Valley East Facebook page, but "comments must not be inflammatory, derogatory, unjust or unfair."