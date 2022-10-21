DNA discovery breaks open a long held family secret

When Erika Lougheed bought herself an at-home DNA test for her birthday earlier this year, she was acting on a "gut feeling" she'd had her entire life. Lougheed, who lives in Corbeil and has lived in different parts of northern Ontario through her life, said she always had a feeling of not belonging — not least because she didn't share a strong family resemblance with her siblings or other family members.

Despite that gut feeling, the results of the DNA test still came as a shock.

The results were broken down to show information about each parent. Her's indicated she had one parent with roughly 90 per cent Irish ancestry, and the other was 100 per cent Irish.

"And I sat and looked at it for a while and thought, well that's weird, my dad's parents are from Denmark," Lougheed said.

Lougheed said at first, she "was in denial," ignoring the information that was staring her right in the face — that the man who raised her is not her biological father.

But in the months that have followed, Lougheed has had time to process the news, and she said this discovery has helped her to better understand herself, and even strengthened family relationships.

Discovering an old family rumour

The first person Lougheed shared her DNA results with was her brother. While out for lunch in mid September — about a month after the results came back — she casually mentioned that she was receiving messages from people in a small town in Ireland, who were apparently related to her.

You're holding these pieces that don't make sense, they don't fit into the holes that are in front of you but you don't know why. — Erika Lougheed

She said that's when her brother started "welling with tears," revealing that there was a long held rumour within the family that another man could be Lougheed's father.

That other man was from Ireland, and had moved to Canada. He has since died, and Lougheed said when she was his obituary, and his photo, there was no doubt in her mind.

"You can't dispute that that man was definitely half my genetic makeup. I look a lot like him."

Growing up, Lougheed says she would look at her blonde family members and wonder why she didn't share a family resemblance. (Submitted by Erika Lougheed)

Lougheed said the discovery was a revelation. But she said she doesn't feel the need to know details around what happened four decades ago. She said she's "completely disinterested" in focusing on past transgressions, or the "morality" of what happened.

"I have no interest in shaming anyone in the past for their lives or what they did or didn't do. I'm just far more interested in that feeling I had my whole life … and just acknowledging that, and really that's what blew my mind."

'I was holding this enormous secret from him'

Lougheed said the biggest concern on her mind was how this news might affect her father, with whom she has a close relationship.

"I really did not want to hurt my father," Lougheed said.

"But the secret in and of itself was what was harming me the most. It wasn't the fact that my father wasn't my genetic makeup, but the fact that I was holding this enormous secret from him. And every time he called me, every time he'd check in, I'd just feel sick to my stomach."

Erika Lougheed says she and her father, Joel Anderson, have built a strong foundation to their relationship over the years, which helped them to process the news of her DNA test results together. (Submitted by Erika Lougheed)

When she shared the news with him, it was a weight off her chest. And happily, he took the news well.

"He was like 'Erika, you know, being a part of your life has been one of the biggest sources of pride for me. … I feel like so lucky that even though this happened, like I still got you out of all of this. I feel like I won.'"

Lougheed said despite the hurt, they were able to process the information together, which she sees as a testament to their relationship.

"If you have a strong foundation you can really get through a lot together," she said

Story resonating with others

The popularity of home DNA tests means more and more people are making discoveries similar to Lougheed's, often revealing long-held family secrets.

Lougheed decided to share her story online, and said it was quickly clear that so many others could relate to her story.

"Almost like instantly I was getting these messages saying 'Hey Erika, you know, I didn't find out I was adopted until my mid-thirties, this story really resonated with me,' or 'Hey, I'm going through this exact same thing right at this moment, I can't believe that you just shared this,' or 'I'm a foster child and I'm just starting to work through this grief.'"

Now a parent herself, Lougheed says she's focused on being open and honest with her own children. (Erika Lougheed/Twitter)

Lougheed said the roughly a dozen messages she got all had a similar thread of longstanding feelings of emptiness, and that "something was off."

"The best way I could kind of explain it is like you're standing on the lawn and you're looking into a house that you don't really feel like you belong into. Or you're holding these pieces that don't make sense, they don't fit into the holes that are in front of you but you don't know why."

Lougheed hopes her story will encourage more people to share openly with their loved ones, and move away from secrecy.

"My hope is that more people reach out for help, [and] lean on each other."