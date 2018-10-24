Environmentalists in Sudbury are celebrating the federal government's move to tax carbon emissions from industry polluters in Canada starting next year.

The Liberal government announced its new carbon pricing plan on Tuesday.

The plan, which is meant to help tackle climate change, will result in a carbon tax for provinces that don't have a cap-and-trade system, like Ontario.

Revenue from the tax will be returned to citizens of the provinces in the form of a yearly rebate.

Cathy Orlando has been pressing the government to address climate change for years.

The Sudbury woman, who works with the national group Citizens' Climate Lobby, said she was thrilled to hear the news.

"I've been concerned about climate change for a very long time [and] was dismayed in 2008 when it was ridiculed in the federal election," Orland said.

"I just think after 10 years, we have enough political will and enough evidence to show that this is the way forward."

Government of Canada fighting climate change with price on pollution.<br>Other than my wedding day and the birth of my three daughters - this is the best day ever! <a href="https://t.co/77E7BKR2FL">https://t.co/77E7BKR2FL</a> —@ConnectedCathy

A good first step?

Despite the good news, Orlando is still disappointed Ontario is one of four provinces to opt out of cap-and-trade.

She said fighting climate change works better when the whole country works together.

"If we are to tackle the climate crisis as a global nation we need a harmonized global carbon tax."

David Pearson, an environmental professor at Laurentian University, said the plan isn't a cure-all for climate change, but it is a first step.

"It's like running a marathon. You have to get started even if the race is going to be tough, and even if you know that it's going to get tougher toward the end, if you don't start then you can't win."

Pearson said imposing a cost on carbon pollution creates incentives for industries to work to reduce emissions.

However, he's not crazy about the rebate idea and thinks the revenue should be going elsewhere.

"Half of the benefit is being lost because the money is not being used to develop new green industries with new green jobs," Pearson said.

David Pearson is an environmental science professor at Laurentian University. (Erik White/CBC)

Rebates should be 'flexible'

Ninety per cent of carbon pricing collected from polluters will be returned to consumers, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The rebate is meant to help offset the effects of the carbon tax, which will increase the price of things like gasoline.

A family of four will receive an estimated $300 a year, starting in the spring.

Some environmental groups, like Sudbury's ReThink Green, hope the federal plan will also include incentives for businesses.

"If there are programs in place for local businesses to grow and change the way they do business, we are going to be here to help them," said communications director Dave St. Georges.

He added that the rebate for consumers will need to be flexible.

"There's a lot of factors involved in the price of gas and the price of energy, the price of electricity, " St. Georges said.

"It can't be something that's set once and never looked at again for years. It needs to grow just like our energy economy needs to grow."