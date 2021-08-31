City of Greater Sudbury employee faces additional child porn charges

A City of Greater Sudbury employee arrested last week on child pornography charges faces a new set of charges today.

In a press release, the Greater Sudbury Police Service said James Doucette, 43, has been charged with the following offences, following a continued investigation by the police service's Internet Child Exploitation Unit:

Sexual Interference x3

Sexual Assault (child) x3

Sexual Assault (adult)

Invitation to Sexual Touching x2

Sexual Exploitation

Sexual Exploitation x2

Forcible Confinement

Doucette remains in custody pending a bail hearing to be set at a future date.

"We are aware of the police charges that have been laid against an individual employed by the City of Greater Sudbury," said city spokesperson Kelly Brooks in a written statement. "The offences under investigation are extremely serious and troubling, and are neither tolerated by, nor reflective of, the corporation or our employees. As this is an active police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time."

Police said in a release there may be additional survivors they have not yet identified. Community members who have information relating to this investigation are asked to contact Detective Constable Kerr at 705-675-9171 extension 4751.