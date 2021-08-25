City of Greater Sudbury employee faces child porn charges

Greater Sudbury police have arrested and charged an employee of the City of Greater Sudbury with numerous child pornography charges.

Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and arrested James Doucette, 43, of Greater Sudbury.

Police charged Doucette with the following offences:

Access Child Pornography x3

Possess Child Pornography x3

Make Child Pornography Available x3

Assault Police with the Intent to Resist Arrest x2

Obstruct Police

Possession of a Prohibited Device x2

The arrest was the culmination of an investigation by the police service's Internet Child Exploitation unit, which started in May of 2021.

"We are aware of the police charges that have been laid against an individual employed by the City of Greater Sudbury," said city spokesperson Kelly Brooks in a written statement. "The offences under investigation are extremely serious and troubling, and are neither tolerated by, nor reflective of, the corporation or our employees. As this is an active police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time."

Doucette will appear in bail court Wednesday to answer to the charges.