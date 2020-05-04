The past 18 months have been a rough go for many business owners. Some were forced to close for good, while others found ways to adapt and stay operational.

With most businesses now able to have their doors open, the City of Greater Sudbury is aiming to support local bushiness and help them recover. In April, the city approved an economic recovery plan in partnership with the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation (GSDC).

"Unfortunately when the pandemic hit, as you know to be true, there was no playbook in terms of how we recover from this. We had never encountered anything like this before," said Brett Williamson, Sudbury's director of economic development.

The plan supports the recovery of local businesses, industry and organizations from the economic impact of COVID-19.

It includes four themes: supporting local, supporting the downtown, continuing to develop the local workforce, and encouraging business growth and development.

Williamson said the 'support local' message was something many Sudbury residents took to heart over the course of the pandemic.

"I'm confident that our business owners that have got through to this stage will continue to do well and that the area will support them."

Williamson said continuing to support local as much as possible is essential.

"If these businesses are going to survive and flourish post pandemic we have to get out and support them," he said.

"They're taxpayers, they're neighbours, they're friends, they're family in some cases, and we need to support them."

Resilience, collaboration, innovation

One of the other themes of the economic recovery plan is encouraging business growth and development. The Greater Sudbury Development Corporation (GSDC) has funding that it can award to business projects that have potential for job growth, economic development or economic benefits to the community.

Lisa Demmer, chair of the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation, says the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt by businesses for years to come. (Facebook/Jamie West Sudbury)

"It's not a new fund, however we've been working since the start of the pandemic to apply recovery lenses to funding requests, and ask questions we maybe wouldn't have thought to ask project proponents before the pandemic," said Lisa Demmer, chair of the GSDC board.

"For example questions about how social distancing would be achieved, and plans for weathering shutdown," she added.

Demmer said the effects of COVID-19 still linger, and likely will for years to come, but through the struggles there were lessons learned.

"Amid all these challenges we've also seen resilience, we've seen collaboration and innovation and new ways of approaching business from all areas of our community," she said.

Corissa Blaseg is marketing and event manager for Crosscut Distillery in Sudbury, Ont. (Corissa Blaseg/Submitted)

At Crosscut Distillery, the city's efforts are appreciated.

"I definitely think the city is going above and beyond to try and help businesses get back on their feet and get back to normal and then some," said markating and events manager Corissa Blaseg.

Crossut Distillery found innovative ways to stay operational over the past 18 months including making hand sanitizer in the early days of the pandemic.

"As for sanitizer, there's no longer the big demand for that, so we no longer need to fill that role," Blaseg said.

"We've continued to innovate in other ways. So, for example, we've moved into doing grab-and-go cocktail's," she said, describing them as "the definition of convenience."

The pre-mixed, ready to go cocktails have been used as wedding favours, for backyard barbecues and were created when restaurants and bars had to be closed during lockdown, but customers still wanted to continue to enjoy cocktails at home.

"I think everyone has taken financial hits during the pandemic and has continued to come up with creative solutions to try and to generate revenue," Blaseg said.

Blaseg said aside from the innovative ideas Crosscut developed, the company's success is thanks to customers that jumped on board to support them.

"We're very grateful for all the support we've received from our community. They definitely got us through this pandemic."