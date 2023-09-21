Sudbury's Elm Place mall says it's the best place for new downtown library

The Elm Place mall wants to be the new home of Sudbury's central library branch, and its owners say it can be done for $19 million.

The company that owns Elm Place has created an official proposal, including a budget and design concept, for the City of Greater Sudbury to consider the mall as an alternative location for the library.

Moving the central branch of the library to a new location is part of the city's proposed Junction East project, a new downtown cultural hub that would be home to the main branch of the public library, the Art Gallery of Sudbury, and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association.

The project had initially been proposed to be built at a site on Shaughnessy Street. But earlier this year, council hit the pause button on the $90-million project, citing rising construction costs.

In July, city staff presented a report to council suggesting that Tom Davies Square is the "best alternative option" for the new downtown hub.

In response, other downtown businesses pitched alternative spots for the cultural hub, including Elm Place.

Samer Ghazi is vice-president of asset management with Vista Hospitality, the property group that owns Elm Place.

He said they have been working with the city, the Downtown Business Improvement Association (BIA), and others to research whether the mall would be an ideal location for the library.

Vista Hospitality commissioned a third party to conduct a public telephone survey, and in August they polled 500 Sudbury residents.

"Feedback was great, positive, and they [the public] feel that Elm Place is the best location to have the public library," said Ghazi.

Ghazi said Elm Place already has the space and infrastructure available and construction on the project could start right away, at a lower cost to taxpayers.

"The most important [thing] for all Sudburians is the cost, you know our cost is very competitive," said Ghazi.

"We have the infrastructure, we have the elevators, we have the escalators, we have everything the library needs. There will be a huge amount of savings."

Vista Hospitality, which owns Elm Place, has come up with different design renderings of the proposed library inside the mall as part of its proposal for city staff. (Vista Hospitality)

According to the company's draft report, the library space in the mall would be 48,000 square feet.

The company has come up with design renderings in their proposal, and they will be sending their findings and the report to city council and staff at a later date.

"We have the exact requirements of the space, including all the rooms, and we have prepared [a] design and renderings for the space, which looks beautiful," said Ghazi.

"We have two options, to have it all on one floor or to have a two-storey library on Notre-Dame Avenue."

Ghazi added they have over 900 available parking spots and many amenities already on site to compliment visitors.

He said building the library in Elm Place would help revitalize the downtown area.

"It's a win-win situation for the city. We are in downtown, this will help bring back downtown to be more popular and we already have the space available," Ghazi explained.

"It can start right away, it is the best location."

Sudbury city staff are set to present an update on the Junction East project cultural hub in a report to city council on Sept. 26.