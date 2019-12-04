Downtown Sudbury gets crafty with holiday shopping match-making service

The Downtown Sudbury BIA is offering to match local businesses with makers and crafters leading up to the holiday season.

The local businesses improvement association says it wanted to give the idea a try as many local makers' markets are cancelled — and offering artists a corner of a business's physical location, with social distancing and safety measures already in place, would allow them sell their products safely.

Organizer Maureen Luoma says it gives the public a good opportunity to support local businesses, and local artists.

"'Shop local' has really become something that people are honestly trying to live by, and honestly understand the importance of now, more so than ever," she said.

The BIA notes so far a number of businesses have signed up to host a maker within their space from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The program will start Nov. 21 and run until Christmas.

Interested makers are encouraged to contact Downtown Sudbury to participate in any or all weekends leading up to the holiday.