Man in critical condition following downtown Sudbury assault
Sudbury police say a man is in hospital in critical condition following an assault Sunday evening.
Incident happened Sunday evening on Cedar Street near transit terminal
It happened on Cedar Street near the transit terminal. Police had closed down several streets, but have since reopened them.
Police say the man was assaulted with an edged weapon. They say they're still searching for the suspect.
Police say there is no threat to public safety, as it's believed the people involved know one another.
