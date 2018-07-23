Sudbury will be getting more than half a million dollars from the slot machines at Sudbury Downs, as part of a quarterly payout from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission.

The city receives the payout four times a year, and returns the funds to its general revenue account, Shannon Dowling, a spokesperson with the city said.

The money is then used to fund capital projects, like the Gutcher Street water main project, the installation of a ski lift at Adanac Ski Hill, and repairs of the roof at the Nickel District Pool.

The number is down approximately 7 percent from the same quarter last year, Rui Brum from the OLG told CBC News.

"This year in many parts of Ontario we had a wetter and longer winter than typically we had," Brum said. "So that has an impact. Sometimes people don't wish to go out when it's wet and cold outside."

"These are the usual kinds of fluctuations we see," Brum said. "They generally tend to be attributed more to weather than anything else."

Payouts, by the numbers

Brum said that by comparison, Thunder Bay received just under $600,000 while Sault Ste. Marie received just under $389,000.

Woodbine Racetrack, the largest OLG facility in the province, generated a payout of $7.5 million, Brum said.

According to the OLG, all Ontario host communities receive a share of the facility's earning under a formula that is the same across the province.

The payments are based on a graduated scale of slot machine revenues plus a share of table game revenues for those sites that offer table games.

Under the agreement, municipalities or communities receive quarterly payments on: