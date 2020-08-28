Two flower boxes in Sudbury's Donovan neighbourhood are sparking renewed conversation over loitering in the area.

Locals are known to use the flower boxes on Kathleen Street as a public bench and improvised gathering place.

But recently, the owner of the land has installed metal bars, which protrude up from the flower boxes — making them uncomfortable.

Bob Bélair, owner of the Donovan's Frood Hotel, situated nearby the flower boxes, says while he concedes the neighbourhood's loitering issue hasn't improved since COVID-19, the problem spills beyond the pandemic and has "certainly been growing."

Bélair said loitering in the area has in turn caused a littering problem. He said it's been costing him money for the past three to five years.

'Filled with garbage'

Bélair said his pick-up trucks, located in the parking lot of the business, are constantly filled with litter from people loitering in the area.

"My box is absolutely filled with garbage all the time because of coffee cups and beer cans and this is all just things that people throw in there."

"I have to pay for this constantly, when my establishment should only need a pick-up every two weeks, I've been needing a weekly pick-up."

It's still as populated as ever. Therefore, I think the flower boxes should be taken out completely. — Bob Bélair, owner of the Frood Hotel

Bélair said the extra garbage collection and hired hands to help maintain the area outside his business roughly costs him about $3,000 extra each year.

Bélair said while he agrees with the owners of the flower boxes, it unfortunately doesn't think it was effective.

"It's still as populated as ever. Therefore, I think the flower boxes should be taken out completely," he said.

The owner of the land has installed metal bars, which protrude up from the flower boxes on Kathleen Street — making them uncomfortable. (Sam Juric/CBC)

A noticeable decline

Andréa Desjardins has called the Donovan home for five years but over the past six months, has noticed a decline in the neighbourhood. She said she wonders if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could have something to do with it.

"A lot of the supports that people have depended on have shut down, in terms of social supports, community supports. A lot of the drop-in centres have closed, the shelters have had to change the way they run," she said.

I mean metal bars on a flower box, I don't know what that actually does other than make it look uglier. — Andréa Desjardins, Donnovan resident

"So all of these community groups that were helping to support people are either not in service or have had to make significant changes to the way they deliver services."

In her view, deterrents like the metal bars are a Band-Aid for the larger problem at hand — poverty.

"I'm really opposed to [metal bars]," Desjardins said, "Because I don't understand where they expect people to go."

"I mean metal bars on a flower box, I don't know what that actually does other than make it look uglier."

Desjardins said the neighbourhood's decline has become so significant, she and her family have decided to move.

What businesses can do

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Brendan Adair, Director of Security and Regulatory Services for the City of Greater Sudbury, says loitering isn't necessarily a direct safety issue.

But the city encourages businesses to consider measures they can implement on their properties to ensure safety within their communities.

"We work with businesses to get them to identify the use of that property," Adair said, "So when we're talking about flower beds, what's the use of that?"

"So they may be seeing property damage to that asset that they want to stop. They may be seeing the impact of pedestrians in their parking area that they might want to stop to ensure safety."

Adair noted that when looking to take actions, it is imperative for business owners to make sure it's not city property they're altering. That could lead to a visit from city officials and a request to remove the changes.

The CBC reached out to the owner of the flower boxes but they declined to do an interview.