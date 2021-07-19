The Sudbury canine that went viral for his Find Momo photos, has died.

The black and white border collie has been capturing hearts for years in pictures taken by his owner Andrew Knapp, who is now based in Vancouver, BC.

Knapp and Momo have five books together, and thousands of fans all over the world, thanks to social media. It was through his social media that Knapp notified followers of Momo's passing on July 16.

Momo was 13, that's 91 in dog years.

"He went viral for hiding in pictures," Knapp said, recalling the pictures began around Sudbury and were mostly due to the dog's natural personality and behaviour.

"He ended up running off into the woods and popping his head up over something and just staring at me as I stood there and eventually I would catch him doing it and take photos of it."

"This is something that he does, [the behaviour is] somewhat as being a border collie and somewhat just his unique personality," Knapp said.

Then as more and more photo shoots happened Knapp says he started seeing perfect spots for the Find Momo photos.

This picture was taken in 2015 when photographer Andrew Knapp and Momo visited the CBC Sudbury studios for the release of their second book, "Find Momo Coast to Coast". (Roger Corriveau)

"I'd see these settings that looked like they'd be an interesting enough photograph and they would overlap with where would be a good hiding spot for a dog too: an old bucket that he could sit behind, or a wood crate that he could peek through or whatever it was," he said.

"He was always willing to sit and stay and wait and watch me until I took the photo and gave him the okay to come back and get his treat or his pet or whatever the reward was."

The duo travelled all over the world taking pictures for the Find Momo series, including a trip to Europe in 2018.

"He ended up a well travelled dog and ended up being the absolute best companion," Knapp said.

Momo with his brother Boo. Their owner Andrew Knapp says now that Momo is gone, Boo is helping him with his loss. (Instagram: @andrewknapp)

Knapp says he planned an outdoor setting to say goodbye to his long-time companion, at his friend's farm near Ottawa.

"I knew that my time was limited with him, so I really wanted to really cherish those moments," he said.

Knapp had several friends and family members with him when a veterinarian performed the euthanizing process at the farm.

"It was really, really beautiful. The most that I've cried in my adult life."

Two years ago Knapp adopted another dog named Boo, who has been included in the photo shoots. Originally, Knapp says he got the second dog as a companion for Momo. But since then he realized that he needed the dog for this moment. Boo is helping Knapp through the loss of Momo.

"I feel it was just such a complete life with such a beautiful beginning, middle and end; and I grew and I learned and I changed so much in that life."