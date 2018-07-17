Sudbury doctor accused of sexual abuse to face disciplinary committee

A Sudbury doctor will face a provincial disciplinary committee following allegations that he sexually abused a patient.

Dr. Paul Malette is a family doctor in Val Caron, who practices with the City of Lakes Family Health Team.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Malette is accused of professional misconduct towards a female patient, including "kissing and/or attempting to kiss her, by touching her body, including her genital area, in a manner that was sexual and/or inappropriate, by breaching boundaries, and by making inappropriate remarks and remarks of a sexual nature."

A hearing will be held by the College's Discipline Committee in Toronto. The notice of hearing states a date will be set after consultation between the lawyers for the College and Malette.

A copy of the notice can be found on the College's website.

Doctor denies allegations

Depending on the outcome of the hearing, Malette could be required to pay a fine of up to $35,000 or have his certificate of registration with the College suspended or revoked.

As of July 5, the College says Malette has not been allowed to treat patients without the presence of a monitor "who is a regulated health professional acceptable to the College," or be alone with any patient regardless of whether a parent of guardian is present.

In addition, Malette is required to post signs in waiting rooms, examination rooms and consulting rooms and to notify patients of the restrictions placed on him by the College.

In a statement, the executive director of the City of Lakes Family Health Team David Courtemanche says they are aware of the allegations against Malette.

"The safety and well-being of our patients is paramount to all members of our Family Health Team," the statement says. "Dr. Malette has denied the allegations and is complying with all clinical conditions and requirements of the CPSO."

CBC News has tried to reach Malette for comment.

None of the allegations have been proven.