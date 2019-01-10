Sudbury's diversity policy becomes a permanent fixture in municipal facilities

Sudbury's Diversity Policy is now a permanent fixture at City Hall.

It's in the form of a plaque to showcase Sudbury's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The plaque was unveiled Wednesday afternoon by Mayor Brian Bigger and city councillor, Deb McIntosh, who was also the co-chair of the Newcomer, Immigration and Refugee Advisory Panel.

"It's an education piece to get people thinking about it and talking about it, about our diversity and how it is our strength," said McIntosh. "It is a strength of ours that we have so many points of view and so many people coming from different backgrounds."

The diversity policy plaques will be displayed in every municipal building in the city of Greater Sudbury. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie)

The diversity policy plaque will be displayed in all municipal buildings around the city and was created by the Newcomer, Immigrant and Refugee Advisory Panel. The panel was established to advise council on strengthening support in the community. It has since fulfilled its mandate and disbanded with the last term of council.

The project took about two years to complete.

McIntosh says it took a long time to find the perfect artwork to accompany the diversity policy statement on the plaque.

"Looking for the imagery to go with that, that was the big challenge for us," said McIntosh.

She said they wanted to draw the eye so that people would want to cross the room to read what it said.

The plaque is being presented to the public as a way of increasing the city's position on diversity, said Mayor Brian Bigger.

"The Diversity Policy emphasizes our ongoing commitment to ensure acceptance, inclusion and equality for every resident of Greater Sudbury," he said.

Local Sudbury artist, Sarah King Gold created the artwork for the diversity policy plaque. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

Sarah King Gold is the local artist who created the artwork displayed on the diversity policy plaques.

She originally created the artwork for Village International in 2010 after they put a call out asking for proposals for their business.

"The work is really connected to diversity and welcoming and inclusion, so I think it was a really great fit," said King Gold.

"It's original and unique to us and our diversity, because every city has diversity, different kinds of diversity, but we have our own unique kinds of diversity here in Sudbury as well, that makes us special," said McIntosh.

King Gold is not originally from Sudbury and she's happy that the city has a policy that welcomes people from all over.

"As someone who's not from here I find that Sudbury has been a very welcoming place and I think that to put policies in place to make it more open and welcoming to people from all over the world is really, really important."