Sudbury to dish out $5M on depot redesign

Sudbury's public works depots could soon be getting a facelift as plans to renovate and expand the facilities move forward. But the $5 million price tag for the design process resulted in sticker shock for some city councillors.

The project, called the Depot Master Plan, follows a study conducted by the city in 2015 which recommended closing several depots that had become redundant after amalgamation.

Renovations and modifications are planned for several remaining facilities, including Frobisher, St. Clair, Suez, Black Lake and Whitefish.

The work involves building new domes to store road salt and sand, creating a centralized administration office and providing updated facilities for depot staff and vehicles.

'A renewed workplace'

"What we're looking at is a renewed workplace," David Shelsted, the director of infrastructure capital, explained at Tuesday's council meeting.

"We want better tools and improvements to health and safety. From this we'll get increased productivity and the output will be improved roads and infrastructure as it's implemented."

City staff are now set to draw up design plans for the project, and although the $5 million allocated for the designs was approved through previous capital budgets, some city councillors voiced concern about the cost.

City councillor Robert Kirwan questioned the $5 million price tag for the designs, and wondered whether the project should be a priority. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Ward 5 councillor Robert Kirwan said he likes the project and understands its importance, but wondered whether it should really be a priority.

"We've got so many places where that $5 million could go to a lot of good," he said.

"Whereas, we're going to come up with architectural drawings, that they may sit on top of this master plan for years before it gets developed."

Long-term benefits?

Michael Vagnini, the councillor for Ward 2, wondered whether there were maintenance alternatives the city could consider instead.

"We've got to look at things and say are these necessities? Are these something that has to be done now? Is there something that can be deferred and utilizing the existing buildings that we have?"

Ed Archer, the city's chief administrative officer, said although there a variety of choices council can make on where to spend taxpayer dollars, the long-term gains of the Depot Master Plan can't be ignored.

"Having appropriately designed infrastructure, like our depot system, like our salt and sand dome storage areas, is critically important for us to be able to execute work orders and crews that are going to be able to affect all of the other improvements we know we need to make," he said.

City staff will prepare the designs and capital budget proposals for the project, including the construction costs of each of the facilities, for the 2020 capital budget process.