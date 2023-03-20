More jurors test positive for COVID-19 in Renée Sweeney murder trial

COVID-19 continues to delay the Renée Sweeney murder trial in Sudbury, as more jurors test positive for COVID-19.

Last Thursday, Justice Robert Gordon informed the court that one of the members of the jury tested positive for the illness.

On Monday, nearly as quickly as the jury took their seats, Justice Gordon once again sent them home for the day. He advised the jurors to monitor for symptoms and stay home Tuesday, if they are feeling unwell.

Now council will have to decide how feasible it would be to all jury members to participate over Zoom; specifically if it would be lawful for them to view evidence virtually.

The trial is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

43-year-old Steven Wright is standing trial for stabbing Renée Sweeney to death in 1998.