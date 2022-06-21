Northern Ontario leader returns from New Zealand Indigenous delegation with new knowledge, connections

Dawn Madahbee Leach recently returned to Canada from a trip to New Zealand, and she said she's bringing lots of lessons back with her.

Madahbee Leach was part of an Indigenous delegation from Canada, which travelled to New Zealand along with Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, to meet with Māori leaders and government officials.

They discussed social and economic development, language restoration, education, and healthcare, among other topics, and to build relationships between the countries and their Indigenous peoples.

"There's a lot of similarities that we have in terms of a shared history of colonialism … as well as the types of parliamentary systems and the government services. So there's a lot that is very similar," Madahbee Leach said.

"One of the, I guess, most important things about this trip was that we found that there's some unique initiatives that each of us has to share with each other so that we're not re-inventing the wheel when we're working on these respective areas. …There's a lot that we are able to learn from each other."

Sharing her expertise

Madahbee Leach said she was invited to be part of the delegation because of her expertise in Indigenous economic development.

During the various meetings, she was interested to hear from officials in New Zealand who helped negotiate the free trade agreement between that country and the UK, which was signed in February of this year. She said there could be lessons there for Canada as it continues its own talks with the UK.

Madahbee Leach said she was also able to share information of interest to her Māori counterparts.

Language and education, and really good health, are prerequisites to having good, strong, healthy Indigenous economies in Canada. — Dawn Madahbee Leach

She gave a full-day presentation about the model of community-owned Indigenous financial institutions in Canada.

"For the past 33 years in Canada we've had a network of Indigenous financial institutions across the country that are community-owned and provide economic and business services to various regions across the country," Madahbee Leach said.

"They were very interested in incorporating that. Because I feel that they've have made some really great inroads in the areas of education and health and language in New Zealand. But when it comes to economic development, I know that that's an area that they're still working on developing."

Two countries sign agreement

Outside of economic development, Madahbee Leach said she was particularly interested in learning more about New Zealand's success in Māori language education, which she thinks Canada can learn from.

"To me the language and education, and really good health, are prerequisites to having good, strong, healthy Indigenous economies in Canada," Madahbee Leach said.

While in New Zealand, Hajdu and Willie Jackson, New Zealand's minister for Māori development, signed an Indigenous Collaboration Agreement.

In a news release, Hajdu said the trip "reaffirmed the need to continue our work to honour, respect, and uphold the rights of Indigenous Peoples", and that the agreement "will create formal ways for our two countries to do this work together."

"We have learned a lot from each other. Now we go forward to create better futures for the next generations," Hajdu said.