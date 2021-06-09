The developer who pushed for several years to build a new arena on the Kingsway in Sudbury is now set to join the board of the Downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA) Association, known as Downtown Sudbury.

Dario Zulich owns the Sudbury Wolves and Sudbury Five sports teams, and said he wants to contribute to "finding a solution" for some of the issues facing the city's downtown.

"I've never been against the downtown. It's always been the KED [Kingsway Entertainment District] and the downtown," Zulich said.

"It's not 'or,' it's always been an 'and' statement."

After several years of delays, and ballooning costs, Sudbury city council voted last summer to scrap plans to build an arena on Zulich's land off the Kingsway.

Members of the proposed new board of the Downtown Sudbury BIA include Bobbi Deisinger, left, Kendra MacIsaac, Geoff McCausland, Dario Zulich, Jeff MacIntyre, Coun. Natalie Labbee, Chris Tammi and Dan Guillemette. Missing from the photo are Erin Danyliw, Wendy Watson, Tessa Balaz, and Coun. Fern Cormier. (Kendra MacIsaac/Facebook)

Downtown Sudbury was one of the most outspoken opponents of the project, which would have moved the arena out of the downtown core. Despite the very public disagreement, board member and past chair Jeff MacIntyre said he and Zulich didn't have a "negative relationship."

"We definitely disagreed on a big issue, but you know we were always very cordial with each other, we knew each other before this happened, and you know have shaken hands many times in between," MacIntyre said.

"We're at a point where the disagreement's over on where the event centre should go, so you know there's no reason to not get along."

MacIntyre said Zulich is a logical choice for the board, and noted that thriving sports teams and a vibrant downtown are "mutually beneficial."

'Honourable' intentions

News of Zulich joining the board generated many comments on social media, including quite a few from those who are sceptical or critical — which Zulich said didn't surprise him.

"I don't think there's ever going to be 100 per cent of the people that agree with any of the actions that I take, and so that just comes with the territory and it's just like water off my back. I really don't pay attention. I know what my intentions are and they are honourable," he said.

Zulich said he'll be learning as he begins his new role, and plans to observe, and "soak in" as much as he can.

The makeup of the board still needs to be approved by Sudbury city council.