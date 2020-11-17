Tech Matters Q&A: Which headphones are the right ones for you this Cyber Monday?

It's Cyber Monday and folks across Canada and northeastern Ontario are loading their virtual shopping carts.

Many of them are likely scouting the best deals in headphones and there are enough choices make your head spin and your ears ring. So how do you decide?

Aaron Langille, a computer science professor at Laurentian University is CBC Sudbury's Tech Matters columnist. He decided to do some research to help those who might be on the hunt for some new headphones. He spoke with CBC Morning North host Markus Schwabe on Monday morning.

Here is that conversation, edited for clarity and length.

How important is audio quality to the gaming experience?

I think it's really important. A lot of gamers invest in high quality listening gear — headphones and whatnot — in order to make sure they've maximized their experience because not only do you want those visuals coming at you, you also want to be surrounded and immersed in beautiful sound that goes along with it.

So what do you use, when it comes to listening to audio?

Oh boy. A handful of things depending on what I'm listening to or where I'm at. I actually have headphones on right now. Right now I have my Bose noise cancelling headphones, but I do have a set of AirPods beside me that I use for when I'm exercising.

AirPods, they're hot these days. Where do they fit in the grand scheme of audio?

"I was really skeptical about them, to be honest, I've only had mine for a small handful of months. I got them well into the pandemic because I was kind of told by my partner to have something smaller in my ears so I tried them out. They're actually quite good, Apple is pretty notorious for decent quality products. They do a good job, the sound is pretty close to something that would go over your ears and the noise cancelling's pretty good to. So I'd say they're pretty decent."

"I do believe that Apple puts in a lot of research in their products, they also go to pretty great lengths to make sure the products are reliable and that they connect seamlessly with their other products like your IPhone or maybe your Mac. There's a lot of research and development that goes into them. And then I think you pay a little bit more for a premium product, you know, for the brand name and stuff like that. So I think it's a couple of things.

There are knock-off AirPods, that are less than half the price. Are they any good?

It's a good question, I don't have a lot of experience with them. I certainly have a lot of experience with cheaper headphones in general, the ones you pick up for $20, $30 at the store ... you do tend to find that the cables don't last very long so if they're wired headphones, you know, a couple of bends in the cable and they don't work anymore. Maybe they disconnect at the adapter or maybe they get a little hiss or a pop later on. So there is definitely something to be said about the quality of the components and to kind of be careful that your understanding that you're often going to get what you pay for.

Well, [Dr. Dre's] Beats are another big name in headphones, that are expensive, are they good or again, is it about the brand name?

I don't have a lot of personal experience with Beats but I did do a little digging on them and I did find that they're quite well-reviewed in a lot of places, in a lot of circumstances. I do think they're another product that are a mix of decent to good quality but also with a brand name that kind of goes behind them because you do see Beats in a lot of television shows, in a lot of movies. They're kind of the go-to, they have that really strong logo on the side. So like the Apple headphones, I think you're getting a good product and I also think you're paying for the name that goes with them.

And Bose, the ones that you've got, they're noise cancelling. How does that work and is that important?

Is that necessary? It depends on the circumstance. Noise cancelling headphones are actually designed to get rid of that sort of low, monotonous tone of being on airplanes and things like that. So, the first noise cancelling headphones came from Bose and they were designed when the founder of Bose was flying and couldn't hear his music over the droning of the airplane engine. So basically, what noise cancelling headphones do is, they actually have microphones on them. So they're a combination microphone-headphone and they listen to the noise that's happening around you and what they do is actually invert or make an opposite copy of the sound wave that's coming into the headphones from the microphone and they overlay that in what you're listening to. So what you get is something that's called de-constructive interference that basically cancels all that background noise.

Are they necessary? I don't think so, not for everyday-use but they are certainly nice when you're in a setting that has ongoing noise.

What should people consider before buying new headphones?

Probably the top of any checklist should be your budget. Look for reviews, if you don't have any experience with a particular brand name read the reviews because people tend to be pretty upfront with things like sound quality and then kind of work within your budget and those reviews. And you'll probably find a pretty good set of headphones.

