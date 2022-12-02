The goal light turns red and Sudbury hockey fans cheer, as players wearing blue and grey jerseys high-five each other.

It looks like the Sudbury Wolves, the city's Ontario Hockey League (OHL) club, but it's not.

It's the Greater Sudbury Cubs, who play one rung down the hockey ladder in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL).

They look a like the Wolves in the front office as well.

The Cubs are owned by Mark Burgess, who owned the Wolves for 30 years before selling to Dario Zulich in 2016.

And at the helm day-to-day is managing director Blaine Smith, who followed Burgess to the NOJHL soon after "exiting" his 31-year career with the Wolves.

Blaine Smith spent 31 years in the front office of the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves and is now managing director of the Greater Sudbury Cubs, who are one level down in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League. (Erik White/CBC)

"You know we went with the bear cub this year, just because we want to differentiate ourselves from the Wolves," said Smith.

He said Burgess was asked by the league to takeover the Sudbury franchise, and while they've used some of their old contacts in the business community to boost revenue, they don't have grand plans to become the top team in town.

"Our best hope is to try to break even, financially," said Smith.

A front page ad in the Sudbury Star is part of the marketing campaign by the Sudbury Cubs as they attempt to boost attendance. (Erik White/CBC )

To do that, they are hoping to boost attendance from an average of 300 to around 600.

The Cubs have taken out ads promising "affordable" junior hockey entertainment, as well as front page newspaper ads asking Sudburians to "join the Cubs movement."

Going to a Thursday night game at Countryside Arena costs as low as $5 if you get a $30 family pass for six, compared with $20 to go to see the Wolves at Sudbury Arena.

The Greater Sudbury Cubs are drawing an average of 300 fans to games at the 900-seat Countryside Arena, but are aiming to get those numbers up to around 600. (Erik White/CBC)

Smith says he knows many OHL teams who have been forced to hike prices, especially after losing a few seasons to the pandemic.

"Because of the rising cost of operations, they've had to raise their ticket prices. That's the nature of the beast. It's harder and harder to get fans to come out on a regular basis. They have so many options. And you want to keep your ticket prices as low as you possibly can."

"We're a different level of hockey and it's very affordable and that's the only message that we're trying to get out. The OHL is what it is. They've got guys going to the NHL. We're not competing with that," he said.

Wolves owner Dario Zulich also says he doesn't see the Cubs as competition and both teams stress that they have a close relationship, even though they are no longer officially affiliated.

A rinkboard at Chelmsford Arena advertises 'Affordable Jr. A Hockey Entertainment' at Sudbury Cubs games on Thursday nights. (Erik White/CBC)

The Wolves are drawing an average crowd of about 3,100 so far this fall, which has shrunk in recent years while the team has struggled, missing the playoffs four out of the last six seasons.

They are also near the bottom of the standings right now, while the Cubs are in first place and one of the top-ranked tier two teams in the country.

"I come to every game. I find this is more entertaining. I'm not too fussy on the Wolves. I'll cheer for them, but this is my team," said 73-year-old loyal Cubs fan Ron Lachance, adding that he also likes paying $10 for a senior's ticket, about half of what it would be to go see the Wolves.

"To be honest, their price and that there. I'm on a fixed income."

The Sudbury Wolves have watched attendance dip in recent years, as the team has struggled on the ice. (Erik White/CBC )

Randy Pascal, a veteran Sudbury sports journalist and the man behind Sudburysports.com, says it is unusual to see an NOJHL team flexing its marketing muscle when it isn't the "biggest show in town" like in smaller centres like Timmins, Hearst or Elliot Lake.

"This level of hockey has always struggled to generate real serious fan interest," he said, noting that this club has played in a half-dozen Sudbury-area rinks over the years under a long list of names including Junior Wolves, Northern Wolves, Nickel Barons and Rayside-Balfour Canadiens.

"I think there's room for both to co-exist. I think you are dealing with two different markets a little bit."